Call of Duty: Cold War gets MP5 nerfs now, more balance changes in Season 1

Everybody loves the MP5 in Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, except when they’re on the opposite side of it – then they hate the gun. Players have been calling for nerfs to the SMG pretty much since launch, and the devs have now made some adjustments, well ahead of a larger balance update coming alongside Season 1.

The MP5’s base effective damage range has been reduced by 33%, and the initial recoil value has been “adjusted”. This is the first balance update for Cold War, and as game designer Tony Flame says on Twitter, the devs are “keeping this limited to the one gun we’ve gotten the most feedback on, as we continue working on the larger pass for Season 1”.

Previously, the devs had suggested that the Cold War balance changes would come with the Season 1 start date in December, but hadn’t guaranteed it. It looks like the MP5 adjustments are all we’re getting for now, in any case, ahead of the big Season 1 patch.

The first post-launch balance update is live. We’re keeping this limited to the 1 gun we’ve gotten the most feedback on, as we continue working on the larger pass for Season 1. https://t.co/UC1heS3j6S — Tony Flame (@Tony_Flame) November 18, 2020

