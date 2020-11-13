Call of Duty Cold War Operation Chaos guide: how to decrypt the floppy disk

Want to know how to decrypt the floppy disc to complete the Operation Chaos mission in Call of Duty Cold War? The Black Ops series is back, and as Black Ops Cold War is a direct sequel to the original Black Ops game, we’re back in the 1980s in the midst of the (you guessed it) Cold War between the Soviet Union and the US.

The ‘black op’ this time around is led by Russell Adler, a CIA officer who is after a Soviet spy called Perseus, who is attempting to subvert the United States. One of the available side missions is called Operation Chaos, and it tasks you with pursuing Robert Aldrich, a rogue CIA officer who is helping Perseus set up a spy network within the United States.

However in order to complete it, you’ll need to collect various pieces of evidence that will allow you to solve a puzzle and decrypt a floppy disc (very ‘80s) to unlock the code to a computer. Here’s how to do it. There will be Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War campaign spoilers ahead, so be warned.

How to crack the Call of Duty Cold War Operation Chaos code

A coded message: The first piece of evidence is obtained from Quasim at the end of the Nowhere to Run mission. The evidence will be automatically collected once you get him to spill the beans on Arash, so make sure not to throw him over the edge.

The first piece of evidence is obtained from Quasim at the end of the Nowhere to Run mission. The evidence will be automatically collected once you get him to spill the beans on Arash, so make sure not to throw him over the edge. Numbers Station broadcast: The second piece of evidence can be obtained during the Brick in the Wall mission – an audio reel is lying on a table inside a warehouse, and is handily marked as evidence for Operation Chaos. This is just as you free the informant, so you should come across it naturally.

The second piece of evidence can be obtained during the Brick in the Wall mission – an audio reel is lying on a table inside a warehouse, and is handily marked as evidence for Operation Chaos. This is just as you free the informant, so you should come across it naturally. Front page of the Observer: Upstairs in a fake ‘80s bar on the Redlight, Greenlight mission, you’ll find the third piece of evidence. This is also part of the Photo Intel mission.

You’ll need both a passphrase and code to decrypt the floppy disc. For the passphrase, you’ll need the Coded Message – there’s a sequence of blue and red numbers, and when you’ve worked out the missing numbers, put them together and listen to the Numbers Station broadcast to work out the corresponding city – this city name will be your passphrase.

For the second part, look at the front page of the Observer, and you’ll see letters highlighted which, when unscrambled, spell the name of another city. Listen to the Numbers Station broadcast again, and you’ll match the city name to a sequence of numbers – that’s the code you’ll need to enter to access the disc.

That’s all you’ll need to crack the code in Call of Duty Cold War Operation Chaos and go after the rogue officer – if you’re looking for more on Activision’s newest FPS game, check out our Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War review and where to find the evidence in Operation Red Circus.