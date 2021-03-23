Outbreak mode is coming to Call of Duty Cold War’s Sanatorium map

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War is getting a nice shakeup this week, starting with the arrival of the R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow March 24. But there’s much more on the way: Outbreak mode, the new open-world co-op zombie game experience, is going to be seeing a bunch of new content, including new locations, new intel, and a new objective.

Based on some teases developer Treyarch has posted to Twitter, it seems pretty clear that the new Sanatorium map introduced for Fireteam in January for the last mid-season update will be the new region in Outbreak’s Ural Mountains map. That’s bound to be a place that’s a whole lot creepier after dusk, so it’s a perfect spot for some new and improved zombie action.

Treyarch hasn’t yet said what the new objective or intel might be for Outbreak. Right now, objectives include defend, eliminate, escort, holdout, and retrieve, all of which are fairly self-explanatory but add enough wrinkles in the form of dark aether crystals to keep things interesting. A new objective could spice things up further, so we’re keen to learn more about it.

Here’s Treyarch’s little tease of Sanatorium:

New region. New objective. New intel. Think you can survive the Ural Mountains after dark?#Zombies pic.twitter.com/K3veJdz4oK — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 23, 2021

The developer has had to push out a patch or two to keep the new Outbreak mode up and running – given Outbreak’s mix-and-match approach that cobbles together bits found throughout the rest of Call of Duty, it’s little surprise to learn that they haven’t all played nicely together right away.

Be that as it may, the mid-season update is going to make the Outbreak Zone “even bigger,” Treyarch has said, so prepare to mix it up with hordes of the walking dead when the update arrives, likely in the next week.