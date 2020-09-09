Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War PC beta dates and times revealed

Activision has confirmed the exact Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War PC beta dates, which begin with early access for pre-orders on October 15. As with other recent Call of Duty titles, PlayStation players will get in early, but there will still be access for folks on PC and Xbox. Here’s what to expect.

PC (and Xbox) players who’ve pre-ordered will be able to start playing on Thursday, October 15 at roughly 10:00 PDT / 13:00 EDT / 18:00 BST, though Activision says the “exact timing” is yet to be decided. The open beta will follow on Saturday, October 17, and will conclude on October 19. There are no restrictions on the open beta – you can just log into Battle.net, get the download, and start playing.

From October 15 through October 19, the beta will offer full cross-play between PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. PS4 players will, of course, get their own exclusive beta period – early access for pre-orders starting October 8, and an open beta running from October 10 through October 12.

If you missed the full multiplayer reveal, check out the trailer below.

