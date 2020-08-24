Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War reveal time confirmed – here’s when to tune in

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War is finally confirmed. (We’ve at last got official word on where the colons and hyphens go, too.) After a lengthy ARG heading into the launch of the first teaser trailer, we now officially know pretty much everything that the early leaks suggested. Cold War reveal is set to be an in-game event in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The Cold War reveal will take place on Wednesday, August 26 in Verdansk – the name of the Warzone map – at 10:30 PDT / 13:30 EDT / 18:30 BST, as the official Call of Duty account indicates in a tweet. The tweet also includes an extremely brief teaser video showing off the Warzone plane as bits of cold war footage cycle in the background.

We’re also getting a “world premiere new look” at Black Ops – Cold War as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live on Thursday, August 27. The show starts at 11:00 PDT / 14:00 EDT / 19:00 BST.

Warzone will continue to exist and evolve alongside future Call of Duty games, as Activision has previously announced. It’s likely the battle royale will follow in the footsteps of Fortnite events, where major storylines culminate in big changes to the map, except here, those big storylines will probably be tied to new releases in the Call of Duty series.

𝙺𝚗𝚘𝚠 𝚈𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝙷𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚛𝚢 ██ ██ ██████ █ ████ █. ██ ████ ████ 𝙰𝚞𝚐𝚞𝚜𝚝 𝟸𝟼 █ 𝚅𝚎𝚛𝚍𝚊𝚗𝚜𝚔. 𝟷𝟶:𝟹𝟶𝚊𝚖 𝙿𝚃 ████. ████ ██ ███. pic.twitter.com/hS5WkvgXeR — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 24, 2020

Players have been expecting the map to get blown up ever since the first Warzone nuke appeared, and another nuke has been discovered as part of this week’s teasers. Looks like we might finally see an explosive start to the next CoD chapter after all.

Don't miss a world premiere new look at @CallofDuty Black Ops – Cold War. Live during @gamescom Opening Night Live on Thursday at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT Watch at https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/HciGWttPUX — Geoff Keighley 🔜 Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 24, 2020

The event should bring us details on the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War release date – the game is still due to launch in 2020, so we shouldn’t have much longer to wait. For more on FPS games, you know where to click.