Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War reveal time confirmed – here’s when to tune in

August 24, 2020 Activision has confirmed exactly when the Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War reveal will happen in Warzone.

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War is finally confirmed. (We’ve at last got official word on where the colons and hyphens go, too.) After a lengthy ARG heading into the launch of the first teaser trailer, we now officially know pretty much everything that the early leaks suggested. Cold War reveal is set to be an in-game event in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The Cold War reveal will take place on Wednesday, August 26 in Verdansk – the name of the Warzone map – at 10:30 PDT / 13:30 EDT / 18:30 BST, as the official Call of Duty account indicates in a tweet. The tweet also includes an extremely brief teaser video showing off the Warzone plane as bits of cold war footage cycle in the background.

We’re also getting a “world premiere new look” at Black Ops – Cold War as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live on Thursday, August 27. The show starts at 11:00 PDT / 14:00 EDT / 19:00 BST.

Warzone will continue to exist and evolve alongside future Call of Duty games, as Activision has previously announced. It’s likely the battle royale will follow in the footsteps of Fortnite events, where major storylines culminate in big changes to the map, except here, those big storylines will probably be tied to new releases in the Call of Duty series.

Players have been expecting the map to get blown up ever since the first Warzone nuke appeared, and another nuke has been discovered as part of this week’s teasers. Looks like we might finally see an explosive start to the next CoD chapter after all.

The event should bring us details on the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War release date – the game is still due to launch in 2020, so we shouldn’t have much longer to wait. For more on FPS games, you know where to click.

