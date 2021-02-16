Call of Duty: Cold War Season 2 teases crossbow, Galil, and Naga

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War Season 2 officially begins this month, as you’ve probably guessed from the end date on Season 1. Activision has provided confirmation of that release alongside a new cinematic trailer that teases the new operator, Naga, as well as a selection of new weapons.

The Call of Duty Cold War Season 2 release date is now officially set for February 25, and as ever, that date includes Warzone, too. As Activision says in the official description, you’ll need to “get ready to descend into the heart of the Golden Triangle as Frank Woods his team go on the hunt for Russell Adler, who went missing at the end of Season One after being captured by Stitch. But the strike team finds a new adversary in the form of Kapono ‘Naga’ Vang, a ruthless trafficker of Nova 6.”

Naga is the obvious focus of the new trailer, but eagle-eyed COD fans have already spotted some more notable details. The trailer shows a load of new weapons, including a crossbow, a minigun, and the Galil assault rifle, apparently making its comeback from previous COD titles.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

YouTube Thumbnail

For more FPS games, you can follow that link.

Dustin Bailey

Senior news writer

Published:

As an American, Dustin enjoys being asked to write about football and cockney rhyming slang. Besides PC gaming, he's a keen anime and wrestling fan.

Read More
Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War review
Upcoming PC games
Best FPS games

Promoted

Best cheap gaming PC 2021 – build a 1080p AMD rig for under $600

Best cheap gaming PC 2021 – build a 1080p AMD rig for under $600

What Total War: Warhammer 3 means for Warhammer: The Old World

What Total War: Warhammer 3 means for Warhammer: The Old World

The best free PC games

The best free PC games

About Powered by Network-N