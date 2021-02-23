Call of Duty: Cold War Season 2 release time confirmed

Another season of Call of Duty is on the way, and while the official Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War Season 2 release date is set for February 25, you’re actually going to get to play it a bit early – well, depending on what time zone you’re in. The Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War Season 2 release time lands on the evening of February 24 for a good chunk of the US.

More specifically, Season 2 will begin “between” 9:00PM PST and 11:00PM PST on February 24, as Activision confirms in an official blog. In other time zones, that’ll be between 12:00AM EST / 5:00AM GMT and 2:00AM EST / 7:00AM GMT on February 25. The patch for Warzone will go live at that time. The Cold War patch will roll out in the same time window on February 23.

Perhaps the biggest addition this season is Cold War’s new Outbreak mode, a much bigger take on the Zombies formula. Outbreak will be free-to-play for the first week of Season 2, so if you’ve been trying to talk your friends into joining you for Cold War, this is your chance.

There’s plenty more on the Season 2 roadmap, as well.

