Call of Duty Cold War and Warzone Season 3 – everything we know

Are you ready for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 3? It feels like we’ve known about the biggest change to the battle royale game for some time now. The leaks have all but confirmed there will be a new Warzone map, but there’s plenty of other things to look forward to.

Every season new weapons and maps are introduced to Cold War, and most of those weapons end up making their way to Warzone at some point in time. One of the biggest changes to both games in Season 2 came in the form of new weapons: the FARA 83, LC-10, and ZRG 20mm. These guns didn’t make a huge splash in Warzone, but they’ve been used a lot in Cold War’s multiplayer modes.

Zombies is also set to receive new content this season, most likely in the form of a new Outbreak map which could take the zombie fight over to Berlin. It’s important to remember that all of the leaked content for Season 3 is unlikely to launch at the same time. The devs usually like to space out their content drops over the course of a season. Here’s everything we know about Cold War and Warzone Season 3.

CALL OF DUTY COLD WAR SEASON 3 RELEASE DATE

Call of Duty Cold War and Warzone Season 3 will start on April 22. There’s always the slim chance the season’s release date could be pushed back unexpectedly. The last delay occurred during the Cold War integration which added over 50 weapons to the game. The new Warzone map was rumoured to launch at the beginning of Season 2 but ended up needing more time – we doubt the same thing happens again for Season 3.

CALL OF DUTY WARZONE SEASON 3 NEW MAP

The latest leaks have revealed the new map coming to Warzone is actually an ‘80s version of Verdansk. We’ve known for some time now that the developers want to synchronise the timelines between the Cold War campaign, zombies, and Warzone. It looks like the impending Nuke event is going to send Verdansk back in time, finally bringing the battle royale mode in line with the other modes.

🚨UPCOMING WARZONE VEHICLES🚨 "Enter Big Bird" ✅

"Enter Police Car" ✅

"Enter Box Truck" ✅

"Drive Medical Transport"✅

"Enter Pickup Truck"✅

"Enter Van"✅

"Enter Personel Transport"✅ These COULD be coming with the new map! Like & Retweet👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/535Jv9CQME — Zesty (@ZestyCODLeaks) April 7, 2021

New vehicles will be joining the ‘80s version of Verdansk, according to reputable Call of Duty leaker, ZestyCODLeaks. We fully expect these vehicles to be reskinned versions of the vehicles that are already in modern Verdansk.

CALL OF DUTY WARZONE SEASON 3 NEW MODE

The Season 2 Reloaded update revealed there may be a new mode heading to Warzone, named Payload. If Warzone’s Payload works similarly to other FPS games, this mode typically brings together two teams to push the opposing side back into their base. Given the size of Verdansk, we can expect the team sizes to feature a minimum of 50 players, if not more.

CALL OF DUTY COLD WAR SEASON 3 NEW WEAPONS

Also coming from ZestyCODLeaks are the new weapons we can expect to see throughout Season 3: ‘Fast Burst’ (assault rifle), Ballistic Knife (melee), and ‘Spray’ (SMG). There isn’t much information to go off with these vague codenames, though we can make some guesses as to which gun could be joining the game.

The developers like to reintroduce weapons that have already been in a Call of Duty game, so we can make some guesses for the assault rifle and SMG. If we try to pick guns from around the Cold War era, the ‘Spray’ could actually be the MAT-49 from the original Black Ops.

🚨UPCOMING PAYLOAD MODE🚨 An upcoming mode for Warzone, codenamed 'Payload', has added Loot Scripts in the Season 2 Reloaded update. It'll be 2 massive teams, fighting to push each other back into their zone. It'll also feature vehicle variants like the MG Cargo Truck! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/fgZ1DtgGpb — Zesty (@ZestyCODLeaks) April 9, 2021

It’s always difficult to tell which guns will be picked for the new season considering there are still some we thought were arriving back in Season 2. The Sykov pistol is a great example of a weapon everyone was certain would be added to the game, only for it to disappear almost instantly. Some players were able to access the Sykov by using exploits, though these bugs have since been removed.

And that’s everything we know about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 3. If you haven’t dropped into Verdansk for a long time, or you want to try out some meta loadouts, give our best Warzone loadout drop guide a read. Likewise, the meta seems to shift every few weeks, so it’s worth keeping an eye out on what the best Warzone guns are to make sure you have every advantage possible.