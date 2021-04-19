Call of Duty Season 3 release time and Warzone event time confirmed

The Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War Season 3 release date is set for April 20, but Season 3 for Warzone won’t land until the next day – likely to account for the expected season-ending event that will reshape Verdansk into a(n at least sort of) new map. Activision has provided full launch timing details for both games, so here’s what you need to know.

The Season 3 update for Cold War lands on April 20 at 9pm PDT, or April 21 at midnight EDT / 5am BST. On PC, that update will be 13.1GB – a less ridiculous patch size than some Call of Duty updates – and you can head to the official site for details on the console patches.

Operation Rapid Sunder, which appears to be the name of the Warzone event, kicks off on April 21 at 12pm PDT / 3pm EDT / 8pm BST. Here, Activision says it’s “recommended you clear your schedule for the week and ready yourself for a crescendo of utter chaos within the Warzone,” so expect something big to kick off the new map.

The proper Warzone update launches on April 21 at 9pm PDT, or April 22 at midnight EDT / 5am BST, a few hours after the event begins.

Wraith says she'll see you in Season Three… Make a name for yourself right from the start in Season Three of #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone. Get all intel on Season Three here: https://t.co/GHu7htmrZP pic.twitter.com/Jogklct3Ge — Call of Duty ⚠️ (@CallofDuty) April 19, 2021

Check out our guides to the best ZRG 20mm Warzone loadout or the best Akimbo pistols in Warzone if you’re looking to up your game ahead of the new season.