Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded release time and patch size confirmed

The second half of Call of Duty’s latest season is about to get underway, so if you’ve missed out on the details, here’s what you need to know. Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded brings a new Zombies map and a new multiplayer map for Black Ops – Cold War, plus a new objective-based mode for Warzone.

The patch for Black Ops – Cold War is already live, but if you haven’t downloaded it yet, you can expect to pull down 13GB of data on PC, or 21.2GB if you’re using the HD texture pack. You’ll need up to 111.5GB of temporary free space to run the install, though. The Warzone patch is 9.2GB (10.4GB if you have Modern Warfare installed), and you’ll need a much more reasonable 12.9GB of temporary free space for the installation.

The Warzone patch goes live on July 14 (today) at 9pm PDT, or July 15 at 12am EDT / 5am BST alongside Season 4 Reloaded itself. Zombies fans will have to wait a little longer for the start of the main quest, though – that kicks off on July 15 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST.

You can get full details on the new content over on the official site, or a broad overview in the roadmap below.

