Call of Duty: Cold War and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded drops next week

Call of Duty: Cold War and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is just around the corner. Developer Treyarch has revealed the next – and free – chapter in the former FPS game’s Zombies mode with a trailer showcasing its new round-based map, as well as the balance changes and some other details about the coming update on its blog.

First up, the when. Call of Duty: Cold War and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is due to launch July 15 at 5am BST / 12am ET / July 14 at 9pm PT. The headline news is for Cold War’s ongoing Dark Aether storyline, which is introducing the new Mauer der Toten map – a location set in Berlin and “packed with new undead threats – and plenty of new ways to kill them”, as the studio explains.

As you can see in the gameplay reveal clip below, this brings a new CRBR-S Wonder Weapon, which comes with four variants, along with a craftable LT53 Kazimir weapon, which can “send your enemies into the Dark Aether or transport you to a different area entirely”. The Mule Kick perk is also on the way, which lets you bring a third weapon into the fold, and has five additional skill tier upgrades, too.

Here’s the reveal trailer for the new map:

As for balance changes, Treyarch is making some key changes to a whole bunch of aspects, including enemies’ health caps and armour durability, sniper rifle damage, “Pack-a-Punched” melee weapon damage, and equipment damage scaling. For example, Zombies, Specials, Elites, and HVTs are seeing their enemy caps at high rounds nerfed by varying degrees, while medium and heavy zombies are seeing their armour health dialled down, too. So, sounds like you’ll be able to go to town on them.

For the full rundown of changes and new content coming next week, head to Treyarch’s blog post at that link. Also check out our Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War zombies guide for some tips on the mode if you’re keen to get stuck in next week.