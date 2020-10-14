Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War PC system requirements revealed for beta

The Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War system requirements are here just in time for the start of the beta on PC. They’re going to look pretty familiar compared against the Modern Warfare system requirements, so if you’ve already been playing the previous game, you should be fine here. Otherwise, read on for all the details.

You might take note of the fact that the requirements only list 45GB of hard drive space. If you’re exasperated with the Modern Warfare install size, don’t get too excited – that’s probably just for the beta. The Modern Warfare beta also only required 45GB of disk space, and that ballooned up to a 175GB requirement by the time of launch.

Otherwise, it’s all pretty moderate. On the low end, Cold War will scale all the way back to an i5 2500k paired with a GeForce GTX 670 or Radeon HD 7950. The recommended specs aren’t much more stringent, moving up to an i7 4770k paired with a GTX 970 or a Radeon R9 390.

Pre-loads are now live for the beta ahead of launch on October 15. For more details on the Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War PC beta, you can follow that link.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit DirectX DirectX 12 DirectX 12 CPU Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent Intel Core i7 4770k or AMD equivalent RAM 8GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB / GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950. Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / GTX 1660 Super 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580 Storage 45GB 45GB

You can check out our friends at System Requirements Lab for further info on whether your PC is up to spec.