When is the Call of Duty Cold War Warzone release date? There’s a big update coming to CoD’s battle royale game, as Warzone merges with year’s Call of Duty Cold War. Warzone launched as a free-to-play game shortly after Modern Warfare, featuring all the guns, gear, and a similar setting, and Treyarch says Cold War will do the same with the battle royale this year.

Although the content and gameplay will stay pretty much the same, Modern Warfare and Cold War will connect through Warzone, the first time two CoD games have bridged the gap. As the Call of Duty Cold War release date edges nearer, there’s been some activity in the current Verdansk Warzone map that hints a big change could be coming, with many Cold War relics popping up across the map and easter egg hunts involving nuclear warheads and rusty old telephones.

The stadium has been at the centre of many Warzone updates and could be where a nuke explodes, making way for a rework of the current map and absorbing the Cold War maps coming in November. There have been rumours of an Alcatraz Blackout map dug up in Warzone game files. Although it’s not clear if this is the case, Cold War will be incorporated in some way and we do know we’ll be able to tote Cold War guns in Warzone, so here’s what we know about a potential Cold War Warzone release date.

Call of Duty Cold War Warzone release date

Cold War releases in November, but the first official multiplayer season isn’t until sometime in December, although the exact date hasn’t been confirmed. In an earnings call Activision confirmed integration with Cold War and Warzone and that Warzone Chapter 2 will kick off with its first season in December alongside multiplayer.

Fear not, you’ll still have access to all your Modern Warfare gear and be able to switch between Cold War and Modern Warfare items in your loadout. The same goes for content unlocked in Cold War, carrying over these items seamlessly into Warzone.

Activision says to expect more details within “the next week or two” in the lead up to the release of Cold War on what exactly the changes to Warzone will be. In the meantime, we’ve been busy digging into the Cold War beta, tinkering with various loadouts as well as the Cold War perks, and Cold War wildcards.