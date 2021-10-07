Call of Duty Zombies Chrysalax – how to get the new wonder weapon

Call of Duty Season 6 is now live and there’s a new powerful wonder weapon in the final chapter of Zombies, the Chrysalax.

This powerful weapon can swap between two forms. The first isan Aetherial axe called Chrysalax Savager for melee fights that can also launch a spinning energy blade. The second is a Dark Aether energy gun called Chrysalax Storm for quickly taking out Zombies at a safe distance. The energy gun also has a chance to mutate normal zombies into explosive Aetherium Crystal bombs to kill swathes of enemies.

Call of Duty Cold War wraps up the Zombies storyline with the last chapter, Forsaken, before the Call of Duty Vanguard release date next month. You can take part in the conclusion to the opening chapter of the Dark Aether storyline and wield this multi-function wonder weapon “forged in the pools of Aetheria within the Dark Aether itself.” Here’s how to get the new wonder weapon in Call of Duty Zombies.

How to get the Chrysalax in Call of Duty Zombies

The Chrysalax can be obtained in a few ways: by either completing its in-game quest, as a potential reward in trials, or by rolling at the mystery box and earning it by luck.

The easiest way to get the Chrysalax is by completing legendary trials at the trials machine. This is located in the Control Tower, but first you need to fix the broken portal in Burger Town – you can find the parts to mend the broken portal marked on the minimap. Now head through the portal and through the building until you come across another portal; a three-headed boss emerges, which you need to defeat to pass safely to your final destination: the Control Tower.

That’s how to get the new wonder weapon in Call of Duty. As soon as the in-game quest to obtain the Chrysalax goes live, we’ll be sure to update this guide. In the meantime, check out where you can find all the Warzone Season 6 bunkers and the best Warzone loadouts to ensure you make it out alive.