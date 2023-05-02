Black Ops 2 Zombies is back with new maps and modes, thanks to CoD mod

Call of Duty Black Ops 2 Zombies remains, perhaps, the dumbest, funnest, and most colourful the Activision and Treyarch FPS game series has ever been. With no undead-blasting modes in either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2, and the halcyon days of 2012 now long behind us, you’d be forgiven for thinking the best of CoD zombies was a thing of the past. But a new Call of Duty Black Ops 2 mod is bringing the co-op survival shooter back to life with new maps, game modes, and piles of restored cut content, and you can play it right now.

Developed by Call of Duty zombies modder ‘Jbleezy,’ ‘BO2 Reimagined’ is the fullest Black Ops 2 experience possible, restoring game modes cut by Treyarch, adding in new survival maps, and bringing loads of tweaks, quality-of-life changes, and additional features. Check out the launch trailer below:

‘Grief’ is an extra game mode whereby you earn points by making enemy players bleed out rather than outright killing them. In ‘Search and Rezurrect,’ the objective again is not to kill, but to force everyone into a downed state – you need the whole enemy team in a downed state in order to win.

‘Race’ is a simple, well, race to 500 kills – the first person to kill 500 zombies is the winner. After that is ‘Containment,’ where you need to reach a designated quarantine zone, and have more team members inside the zone than any of your opponents. Lastly, there’s ‘Meat,’ a kind of macabre version of capture the flag where you earn points the longer you can hold onto a big hunk of flesh.

There are also four new survival maps in the form of Diner, Power Station, Tunnel, and Cornfield, and a bunch of tweaks and changes that Jbleezy has reintroduced after they were cut by Treyarch. The Sliquifier can now be upgraded, the Jet Gun has been improved, buildable parts are picked up automatically now and can be used at any table, and you can use the Tombstone in solo mode.

Of course, to play BO2 Reimagined you need a full, legitimate copy of Black Ops 2 itself. After that, Jbleezy has supplied some simple installation instructions, and you can also support the BO2 Reimagined servers here. For the Call of Duty devout, who miss the classic, gory fun of old CoD zombies, BO2 Reimagined is a real gift.

Check out some of the other best zombie games. You might also want the best Warzone 2 TAQ-56 loadout, or maybe the best Warzone 2 SMG, if you’re trying to ace the latest CoD battle royale.