Call of Duty: Cold War reveal lands next week – here’s what to expect

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally confirmed. (We’re still waiting for official word on where the colons and potential hyphens will go.) After a lengthy ARG heading into the launch of the first teaser trailer, we now officially know pretty much everything that the early leaks suggested. The real Call of Duty: Cold War reveal is set to be an in-game event in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The Cold War reveal will take place on Wednesday, August 26 in Verdansk – the name of the Warzone map. That’s the extent of the official details Activision has provided, but the publisher will likely offer up a specific time for the event closer to the date, so that everyone will have a chance to either log in or watch it through the eyes of their favourite streamers.

Warzone will continue to exist and evolve alongside future Call of Duty games, as Activision has previously announced. It’s likely the battle royale will follow in the footsteps of Fortnite events, where major storylines culminate in big changes to the map, except here, those big storylines will probably be tied to new releases in the Call of Duty series.

Players have been expecting the map to get blown up ever since the first Warzone nuke appeared, and another nuke has been discovered as part of this week’s teasers. Looks like we might finally see an explosive start to the next CoD chapter after all.

Inside the new Bunker. There is a Nuke inside. pic.twitter.com/DfU1Wa0Trm — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 19, 2020

If you missed the new teaser trailer, you can check it out below.

The event should bring us details on the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War release date – the game is still due to launch in 2020, so we shouldn’t have much longer to wait. For more on FPS games, you know where to click.