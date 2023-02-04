Call of Duty Infected is back in some form for Modern Warfare 2

As an incredibly long-standing and popular FPS game series, the Call of Duty Infected mode has had plenty of unique changes. In fact, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 promise to bring back the incredibly popular mode from the shooter’s long history, as developer Infinity Ward has confirmed that the next season of both of the games will include it – so move over, Halo Zombies.

The Modern Warfare 2 game mode arriving in Season 2 is Infected, as Infinity Ward recently tweeted out that it agrees with a fan saying playing the multiplayer game mode with friends was one of the best feelings in Call of Duty, following up this comment with:

“Confirmed: Infected is coming to Season 02.”

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 is just a couple of weeks away, so you won’t be waiting long to potentially get out the best Modern Warfare 2 guns and blast other infected players. I can think of a few Modern Warfare 2 maps that would be perfect for the mode.

There have been a few different versions of Call of Duty Infected game modes over the years, but many of us are looking to the version in Modern Warfare 3 for inspiration. For me, Modern Warfare 2’s Infected mode needs to have Death Zones, which stopped survivors with long-range weapons hiding in specific spots and just shooting the infected (who have melee weapons) before they could even reach them.

I’m sure players will find spots on specific maps missed by Infinity Ward, but the mode will very quickly become yet another Call of Duty annoyance if players abusing the mode ruin it. We don’t know exactly what rule set the Modern Warfare 2 version of the Call of Duty Infected will follow either, but as long as it feeds into chaotic fun I’ll be happy. Now we just wait for the return of the best CoD game mode: Gun game.

There isn’t much to go off from the official Infinity Ward statement, but Infinity Ward has been pretty good with updates and fixes recently, so I’d expect more details as we get closer to launch.

If you want some help with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, we’ve got guides on how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2 and a look at getting Modern Warfare 2 double XP as well.