Modern Warfare 2 map under fire from real life Amsterdam hotel

The Modern Warfare 2 map troubles seem to never end. Between changes to heavily marketed maps and the complete removal of others, the Call of Duty game can’t seem to catch a break. It’s currently unclear exactly why the multiplayer game is having so much map trouble, but a new detail regarding the Amsterdam map in the FPS game may just point to a reason.

Modern Warfare 2’s Amsterdam map Breenbergh Hotel may be the next on the chopping block as the real life hotel it’s seemingly based on, the Conservatorium Hotel, has come out and complained about its “unwanted involvement” in its loose representation as a Modern Warfare 2 map, with potential legal action on the horizon too. Perhaps Breenbergh Hotel won’t be home to the many Modern Warfare 2 game modes soon.

“We have taken note of the fact that the Conservatorium Hotel is undesirably the scene of the new Call of Duty [Modern Warfare 2],” said hotel manager Roy Tomassen in an interview with De Volkskrant (translated by NL Times). “More generally, we don’t support games that seem to encourage the use of violence. The game in no way reflects our core values ​​and we regret our apparent and unwanted involvement.”

What this means for the Amsterdam Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 map remains to be seen, but this isn’t the first time Modern Warfare 2 has had multiplayer map trouble. The Modern Warfare 2 Formula 1 map had all of its marketing scrubbed ahead of the shooter’s full release, only for it to return under a different name.

This was likely down to legal troubles, as it was at first called the Marina Bay Raceway and marketed as such, but when it arrived in the full release it was changed to Crown Raceway. Keep in mind that this is unconfirmed, but many believe a very similar thing has happened to the Valderas Museum map as well.

This Modern Warfare 2 map was in the Beta, but isn’t in the full game. Given it looks to be based on the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, California, Activision and Infinity Ward may have run into further legal troubles here for somewhat recreating the location and not consulting the museum itself. Considering this is what happened with the Amsterdam map, it stands to reason that the raceway and museum maps may have had similar problems.

There’s currently no official indication that legal troubles are behind all three of these Modern Warfare 2 map issues, to be clear. Rumours are abound, but we’ve not managed to find anything substantial that indicates the true reasons behind the various removals and changes, apart from the Amsterdam hotel comments. We’ve just looked at what’s in front of us, like how the maps are incredibly similar to real life locations.

