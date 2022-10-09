Modern Warfare 2 PC trailer boasts 500 options – here’s what we saw

A new Modern Warfare 2 PC trailer has promised that the Call of Duty FPS game will have over 500 customisation options when it comes to the platform soon, so we’ve taken it upon ourselves to try and go through and pick out everything shown and promised in the trailer and list it for you here.
The multiplayer game releases on October 28, with developer Infinity Ward highlighting how this new iteration of Call of Duty will feature 4K graphics and ultrawide support to boot, which will likely please many Modern Warfare 2 beta players and fans.
Despite the Modern Warfare 2 PC trailer being quite short, there’s a lot of footage and features packed into it, as spotted by PCGamer. We naturally don’t get a look at all of the 500 plus customisation features in the FPS, but quick glances at the in-game menus do actually reveal a fair amount of what you’ll be able to customise in Modern Warfare 2.
First up in the Modern Warfare 2 PC trailer is a simple search bar, which lets you find specific features or families of customisation options to tweak to your liking on PC. The possibilities here feel endless, but the trailer searches for “frames” and throws up quite a few options.
Modern Warfare 2 PC trailer frame Rate options
- Menu custom frame rate limit
- Gameplay custom frame rate limit
- Out of focus custom frame rate limit
- Custom frame rate limit
- Dynamic resolution frame rate target
Modern Warfare 2 quality preset options
- Render resolution
- Upscaling / sharpening
- Anti-aliasing
- Anti-aliasing quality
- Nearby level of detail
- Distant level of detail
- Spot cache
- Texture resolution
- Texture filter anisotropic
- Particle quality
- Bullet impacts and sprays
- Shader quality
- Shader optimisation
- Tesselation
- On-demand texture streaming
- Streaming quality
- Volumetric quality
- Shadow map resolution
- Spot shadow quality
- Cache spot shadows
Modern Warfare 2 camera options
- Field of view
- ADS field of view
- Weapon field of view
- Third person field of view
- Vehicle field of view
- First person camera movement
- Third person camera movement
Obviously these aren’t all of the customisable features in the next Call of Duty FPS, but instead the bulk of options seen in the Modern Warfare 2 PC trailer. We’ll be able to get a good look at each and every one of the 500 plus features when Modern Warfare 2 actually comes to PC soon though.
