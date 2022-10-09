Modern Warfare 2 PC trailer boasts 500 options – here’s what we saw

A new Modern Warfare 2 PC trailer has promised that the Call of Duty FPS game will have over 500 customisation options when it comes to the platform soon, so we’ve taken it upon ourselves to try and go through and pick out everything shown and promised in the trailer and list it for you here.

The multiplayer game releases on October 28, with developer Infinity Ward highlighting how this new iteration of Call of Duty will feature 4K graphics and ultrawide support to boot, which will likely please many Modern Warfare 2 beta players and fans.

Despite the Modern Warfare 2 PC trailer being quite short, there’s a lot of footage and features packed into it, as spotted by PCGamer. We naturally don’t get a look at all of the 500 plus customisation features in the FPS, but quick glances at the in-game menus do actually reveal a fair amount of what you’ll be able to customise in Modern Warfare 2.

First up in the Modern Warfare 2 PC trailer is a simple search bar, which lets you find specific features or families of customisation options to tweak to your liking on PC. The possibilities here feel endless, but the trailer searches for “frames” and throws up quite a few options.

Modern Warfare 2 PC trailer frame Rate options

Menu custom frame rate limit

Gameplay custom frame rate limit

Out of focus custom frame rate limit

Custom frame rate limit

Dynamic resolution frame rate target

Modern Warfare 2 quality preset options

Render resolution

Upscaling / sharpening

Anti-aliasing

Anti-aliasing quality

Nearby level of detail

Distant level of detail

Spot cache

Texture resolution

Texture filter anisotropic

Particle quality

Bullet impacts and sprays

Shader quality

Shader optimisation

Tesselation

On-demand texture streaming

Streaming quality

Volumetric quality

Shadow map resolution

Spot shadow quality

Cache spot shadows

Modern Warfare 2 camera options

Field of view

ADS field of view

Weapon field of view

Third person field of view

Vehicle field of view

First person camera movement

Third person camera movement

Obviously these aren’t all of the customisable features in the next Call of Duty FPS, but instead the bulk of options seen in the Modern Warfare 2 PC trailer. We’ll be able to get a good look at each and every one of the 500 plus features when Modern Warfare 2 actually comes to PC soon though.

If you want a couple of tips for Modern Warfare 2 while you wait for the full release, we’ve got everything we learned from the beta right here. You can find the best Modern Warfare 2 guns, a guide to the Modern Warfare 2 gunsmith, and a deep dive into the Modern Warfare 2 release date, DMZ mode, maps, and more.