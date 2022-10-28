Modern Warfare 2 battle pass release date

Are you wondering when the Modern Warfare 2 battle pass release date is? At launch, the Call of Duty series typically doesn’t have its latest games’ battle pass enabled as they have a ‘pre-season’ period. Given that this FPS game marks the release of a brand new Call of Duty launcher and that Warzone 2.0 is coming in a few weeks, this is not surprising.

Currently, the Modern Warfare 2 battle pass section is greyed out, so you may wonder when you can begin earning rewards in-game. The good news is that you shouldn’t be waiting too much longer, but you may need to get some practice first. We recommend you check out the best Modern Warfare 2 guns to see what load-outs work best for you.

When does the MW2 battle pass come out?

The Modern Warfare 2 battle pass release date is November 16. This is the same as the Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 release date and Warzone 2.0, and it would be in line with the launch of battle passes for previous games.

You have a few weeks to wait until the launch of Season 1 and the Modern Warfare 2 battle pass, so in the meantime, make sure you unlock all of the Modern Warfare 2 operators to use in multiplayer matches. You can also complete Modern Warfare 2 camo challenges for all of your base weapons and make progress towards the mastery camos. We’ve also got the details on the Modern Warfare 2 prestige system, which is a little different this year.

