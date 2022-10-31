The best Kastov 762 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Wondering how to craft the best Kastov 762 loadout for Modern Warfare 2? You probably recognise this as the stalwart AK assault rifle that’s cropped up in practically every post-WW2 Call of Duty campaign and multiplayer from time immemorial, and if you’re familiar with that weapon then you’ll know that this is one of the best assault rifles in Modern Warfare 2, and even one of the best guns in the FPS game.

It’s versatile, hits like a truck, and kicks like a mule – other clichéd similies are available. Therefore, our best Kastov 762 loadout focuses on harnessing its stopping power into a slightly more user-friendly build.

Like a lot of ARs in the game, there are a lot of weapon levels to grind through, so you may want to check out our guide on how to get double XP tokens in Modern Warfare 2 to expedite the process a little, or sink some time into the Invasion game mode.

Best Kastov 762 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The best Kastov 762 Modern Warfare 2 loadout is:

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Stock: KSTV-RPK Factory

KSTV-RPK Factory Barrel: KAS-7 406mm

KAS-7 406mm Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

You can swap the optic for any that you prefer, it’s mostly preference-based, but you don’t want to pop anything too bulky on this build or you’ll be too slow. If we knew how to unlock the Slimline Pro then we’d suggest that as it’s super clean, but for now the Cronen Mini Red Dot is our favourite.

Our stock, barrel, and muzzle picks are all about improving the recoil and bullet velocity as the Kastov 762 does become very hard to use beyond mid-range, with some especially sluggish projectile speed. Finally, the FSS Sharkfin is there to trim out a tiny bit more instability, you could opt for a rear grip that improves aim down sight speed instead, it just depends on how you want to use this antique.

For a slightly more mobile build you can swap out the underbarrel for the TV Wrcker Grip and the stock for the Kastov-Rama.

And that’s our best Kastov 762 loadout for Modern Warfare 2. We’ve got plenty more builds to check out, including a best Kastov-74u loadout, best M16 loadout, and best Taq-56 loadout. We’re still waiting for the Warzone 2 release date to see how all of these weapons perform in the Call of Duty battle royale, but these setups are great for MP.