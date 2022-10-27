Knowing the best Lachmann-556 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 will turn you into a pin-point marksman, with enough firepower to take down an entire squad at long-range. The Lachmann-556 is easily one of the best Modern Warfare 2 guns provided you know how to outfit it correctly.

The key to getting the most out of the Lachmann-556 is leaning into its strengths and knowing how to put yourself into situations where you’ll be most effective. Range and accuracy are the Lachmann-556’s most significant attributes, so our loadout has been designed to make you untouchable at mid to long-range. Here’s the best Lachmann-556 loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

Best Lachmann-556 loadout attachments

The best Modern Warfare 2 Lachmann-556 loadout is:

Muzzle: Forge-TAC Castle Compensator

Forge-TAC Castle Compensator Barrel: Lachmann Nova Barrel

Lachmann Nova Barrel Underbarrel: Forge-TAC Ripper 56

Forge-TAC Ripper 56 Optic: SZ Lonewolf Optic

SZ Lonewolf Optic Stock: LM-S Factory G79 Stock

We’re aiming to reduce recoil as much as possible with these attachments, with the Forge-TAC Castle Compensator, Lachmann Nova Barrell, and LM-S Factory G79 Stock doing a lot of the heavy lifting in that respect. All three attachments reduce how wild the recoil can get with sustained fire, but they negatively affect your aim down sights and movement speed.

The Forge-TAC Ripper further reduces the recoil of Lachmann-556 and also improves your hip-fire accuracy. If an enemy does happen to get too close, you have the option to spray a burst of bullets from the hip, as it may take too long to aim your weapon correctly.

For the Lachmann-566’s optics, we’ve gone with the SZ Lonewolf. Although this sight is a bit bulkier than the likes of the SZ Mini, the slight increase in zoom when aiming down sights means you’ll have a clearer picture of the enemy from further away.

This isn’t an aggressive setup for the Lachmann-556, so if you are expecting to be pushing enemy positions, or encounter some aggressive opponents yourself, you may want to pair this rifle with something like the best MP5 loadout. Getting yourself into spots on multiplayer maps with long sight lines will ensure you have the firepower to dispatch your opponent before they have a chance to react.