Blast enemies away using the Modern Warfare 2 best M16 loadout by utilising its incredible one-shot-kill potential. Most players tend to shy away from rifles that shoot in bursts, but if you can get past this, the M16 can be lethal in the right hands. There’s very little recoil to worry about using our setup, making it dead simple to land your initial burst.

The Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith system allows players to access this weapon just by leveling up the 556 Icarus LMG. Not only do you earn numerous attachments that can be used on the LMG, you also unlock entirely new weapons like the M16 receiver. The Call of Duty blog recently confirmed there are 33 weapon platforms, each containing six unique guns to unlock. Here are the attachments you need to build the best M16 loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

Best M16 loadout attachments

The best Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 M16 loadout is:

Muzzle : Forge-TAC Castle Comp

: Forge-TAC Castle Comp Underbarrel : VX Pineapple Vert Grip

: VX Pineapple Vert Grip Rear Grip : Sakin ZX Grip

: Sakin ZX Grip Stock : Demo Fade Pro Stock

: Demo Fade Pro Stock Optic: SZ Mini

The Forge-TAC Castle Comp ensures your initial burst doesn’t send your M16 flying by improving the horizontal and vertical control. Landing headshots can wipe out enemies in a single burst, but the extra recoil control means you shouldn’t have any problems lining up a second burst. This attachment does slow your aim down sight speed, though it isn’t enough to truly become a hindrance.

When it comes to improving the M16’s handling, no other attachment does a better job than the VX Pineapple Vert Grip. This underbarrel improves your hip fire accuracy, hip recoil control, gun kick control, and aim walking steadiness – perfect for those encounters where you’re forced to fire from the hip. Again, similarly to the muzzle, this hurts the M16’s aim down sight speed by a tiny amount.

The Sakin ZX Grip bolsters your M16’s recoil control stats to keep your shots on target. One weakness of the M16 is its mobility – it’s about as fast as the best M4 loadout, so we highly recommend the burst of speed you get from the Demo Fade Pro Stock. This attachment upgrades your sprint speed and aim walking speed to give you some extra pace on the battlefield. Finally, we’ve gone for the SZ Mini as our optic of choice, but there’s nothing stopping you from swapping this out for a laser for additional accuracy stats.

That’s all you need to construct the best M16 build in Modern Warfare 2. Don’t forget to give our Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards guide a read to find out what you can unlock in multiplayer and Warzone. Speaking of the multiplayer, you may want to have a look at the Modern Warfare best perks to identify which ones you need to use in your next loadout.