The best M4 loadout in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

You’ll need the Modern Warfare 2 best M4 loadout if you’re playing the current beta, because this is one of the top guns in the game. The Modern Warfare 2 open beta features a small sample of the weapons in the FPS game, including the well-known M4 assault rifle. This is a fantastic well-rounded gun, but it can be transformed into the best assault rifle in the game if you utilise the correct set of attachments.

Another reason to equip the M4 is to unlock a range of attachments for the other guns in your arsenal. Thanks to the changes made to the Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith, if you primarily use the M4 in combat, you automatically unlock attachments for any gun within the M4’s weapon platform. Here’s what you need to create the best M4 loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

Best M4 loadout attachments

The best Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 M4 loadout is:

Muzzle : Forge-TAC Castle Comp

: Forge-TAC Castle Comp Barrel : Tempus Hightower 20”

: Tempus Hightower 20” Optic : Cronen Mini Red Dot

: Cronen Mini Red Dot Rear Grip : Sakin ZX Grip

: Sakin ZX Grip Underbarrel: VX Pineapple Vert Grip

The Forge-TAC Castle Comp is perfect for the M4 as it improves both the horizontal and vertical recoil control without sacrificing its damage output. This muzzle does hurt your aim down sight speed and aiming stability, but these downsides are negligible at best. Furthermore, the base M4 has a surprisingly high aim down sight speed, so we can afford to take a few hits in this area.

We can improve two vital areas by equipping the Tempus Hightower 20” barrel which enhances the M4’s bullet velocity and damage range. With this attachment, the assault rifle can take down enemies faster than before and from further away. This also comes with a minor buff to the weapon’s hip fire accuracy and recoil control. As for the negative effects, you may feel slower using this barrel as it hurts the assault rifle’s movement speed and aim down sight speed.

As for the optic, this is completely down to personal preference. We found that the Cronen Mini Red Dot produces a clean view, making it easy to take down any targets at close to medium range. If you don’t have any problems using the M4’s iron sights, it may be worth adding a stock attachment instead.

Equip the Sakin ZX Grip to improve the M4’s recoil control at the expense of aiming stability. In case you are unaware, aiming stability is the natural sway you feel on a weapon while aiming down sights. While this can be annoying to deal with, it’s less of a problem with the M4 which can eliminate opponents in only a few shots.

Finally, the VX Pineapple Vert Grip hurts the M4’s mobility stats for better accuracy and recoil control overall. Not only does this underbarrel improve the gun kick and hip recoil control, it also includes a boost to the gun’s hip fire accuracy in case you find yourself in an awkward close-range situation.

And there you have it, the best M4 build in Modern Warfare 2. You can learn more about what’s coming to the game ahead of its launch next month with our Modern Warfare 2 release date guide. Don’t forget to check out the Modern Warfare 2 system requirements to see if your computer can handle Infinity Ward’s next big adventure.