Looking for the best P890 loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The P890 is a semi-automatic pistol that excels in close-quarters firefights, and it’s become an unlikely rising star in the FPS game’s multiplayer meta. Typically, most players flock to the best assault rifles or best sniper rifles before they take to the battlefield, but the P890 is a pistol that packs a punch, and that’s before you add any attachments via the Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith system to improve it even further.

Our best Modern Warfare 2 P890 loadout builds upon the P890’s impressive handling and mobility by refining its aim down sights speed and recoil control. We’ve also taken steps to improve upon its bullet velocity, but just bear in mind that the effectiveness of the P890 is restricted to its close range. Regardless of its damage output, it’s still a pistol, and its bullet velocity is never going to reach that of long-range weapons such as the Lachmann-762 or the TAQ-56, so be careful not to overextend yourself and exhaust your ammo. That said, we’ve accounted for this as well in our best P890 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 – read on to find out more.

Best P890 loadout attachments

The best Modern Warfare 2 P890 loadout is:

Barrel: XRK Tacops Barrel

XRK Tacops Barrel Trigger Action: Bruen Express

Bruen Express Muzzle: Forge DX90-F

Forge DX90-F Rear Grip: FJX DVF60

FJX DVF60 Magazine: 10 Round Mag

Speed is your best friend when you’re duking it out at close range, and the XRK Tacops Barrel is an excellent choice to increase both your movement and aim down sight speed, so you can get your shot off first – or beat a hasty retreat, if necessary. This principle is reinforced by the Bruen Express, a hair trigger assembly that gives a welcome boost to your stability and accuracy. It’s worth mentioning that the Bruen Express trigger does nerf your sprint to fire speed, but this shouldn’t be an issue if you slow it down a little before you take aim.

The Forge DX90-F gives you a helpful bonus to bullet velocity and recoil smoothness, so you can put down enemy combatants coming at you with heavier firepower a fraction faster, with a rapid recovery time after each shot. As for your rear grip, the FJX DVF60 tops off the P890’s already impressive recoil control, with a debuff to aiming stability that you can disregard while getting up close and personal with the P890.

Finally, we’ve paired the P890 with the 10 Round Mag, though it’s worth pointing out that this is far from a necessity compared to the other components in our loadout. The P890 fires eight rounds of ammo as standard, with a further 16 in reserve. A few additional rounds in your chamber can mean the difference between life or death if you’ve got an itchy trigger finger, but just bear in mind that the 10 Round Mag comes with a detrimental effect to your movement and ADS speed, as well as your reload quickness and sprint to fire speed. Again, speed is the aim of the game when it comes to the P890, so if you feel like its base ammo is enough for you, we would recommend foregoing it altogether.

That’s it for our best Modern Warfare 2 P890 loadout. If you’re looking to switch things up a little, why not check out our guide to the best Modern Warfare 2 guns, so you can kit yourself out with the greatest firepower Activision’s multiplayer game has to offer? We also have the lowdown on the various Modern Warfare 2 camo challenges, as well as how to get gold in Modern Warfare 2, so you can jump into combat with the shiniest sidearm in your team.