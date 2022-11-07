Wondering what the best Modern Warfare 2 S0-14 loadout is? This is one of the few Modern Warfare 2 battle rifles in the multiplayer game right now, and it’s one worth experimenting with. While the TAQ-V is more of an assault rifle, the S0-14 excels at long-range encounters, similar to a marksman rifle.

To configure the best Modern Warfare 2 S0-14 loadout, you should focus on improving its overall accuracy and recoil control. You don’t need to equip many attachments at the gunsmith, and the big risk is that you negatively affect the default stats too much, such as by reducing the number of rounds in the magazine. Since we don’t want to go overboard, here are two attachments we think you should equip to this Modern Warfare 2 gun.

The best Modern Warfare 2 S0-14 loadout is:

Muzzle : Echoline GS-X

: Echoline GS-X Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

You don’t actually need to add many attachments to make the S0-14 a viable weapon in multiplayer. The Echoline GS-X muzzle attachment decreases both damage range and aiming stability, while also negatively affecting aim down sight speed and aim walking speed. However, you receive sound suppression to keep your shots off the minimap, improved recoil control, and recoil smoothness.

Meanwhile, the FSS OLE-V Laser helps mitigate the handling issues created by the muzzle by giving you increased aim down sight speed, aiming stability, and sprint to fire speed.

Making the best Modern Warfare 2 S0-14 loadout is as simple as that, but if you want to be effective with the gun, you need to familiarise yourself with the alternative fire button. You’ll want to fire fully automatic at close and medium range before switching to semi-automatic for long-range encounters. Just make sure you switch back to full auto afterward. Combining these attachments in the FPS game, along with the best Modern Warfare 2 perks will ensure that you get some wins.