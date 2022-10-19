How and when to preload Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access

The Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access preload time is almost here. The next Call of Duty arrives this week, but as the campaign is available in early access and differs from the full game release date and time, there’s a lot to keep track of.

It also depends on which platform you’re playing the FPS game on, and the preload times are different to when the campaign is live. Luckily we’ve broken down all the Modern Warfare 2 release times, and we’ve included the campaign early access preload times for all platforms below.

Modern Warfare 2 campaign release times

The Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access preload release times are October 19 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST for players who have pre-ordered the game. This includes all platforms, with the campaign early access set to go live on October 20 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

That’s everything we have on the Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access preload times, while you can access the Modern Warfare 2 campaign early if you pre-order, check out our guide to the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition for operator skins and the first ever weapon vault.