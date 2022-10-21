Are you Battling through the main story and wondering what the overall Modern Warfare 2 campaign length is? This year’s entry certainly makes predicting that difficult, as the variety of missions means you often go from a 5-minute sprint in a very linear level to a miniature stealth sandbox that can take nearly an hour to clear.

If you’re just after the complete list of Modern Warfare 2 missions or the campaign rewards then check out our specific guides for those. Below we’ll break down our campaign playthrough to give you a rough idea of how long Modern Warfare 2 is in hours.

How long is Modern Warfare 2’s campaign?

So far, two of us have beaten the story and the Modern Warfare 2 campaign is roughly 6-8 hours long. Six hours for a playthrough on the lowest difficulty setting with minimal attention paid to achievements or perfect stealth. For the eight-hour campaign playthrough, we played on regular and took a slightly more careful approach.

That’s a very average Call of Duty campaign length, but it’s worth highlighting that there’s much more scope for replayability in Modern Warfare 2 than in previous games.

In terms of missions, there are a few wide-open sandbox-style levels that can take a long time to beat, including Recon by Fire, Alone, and El Sin Nombre. These are stealth missions by default, so if you want to do them perfectly then it can take nearly an hour to beat each one, but if you’re happy to fumble through and make some clumsy errors then you can clear them in roughly half an hour each.

And that’s your lot, our average Modern Warfare 2 campaign length detailed. We’ve got plenty more guides to help you through the story, such as the Modern Warfare 2 safe codes for El Sin Nombre and Alone and our summary of the Modern Warfare 2 ending, in case all the explosions distracted you from any of the plot beats.