Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 cast (2022)

Want to know which talented voice actors make up the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 cast? Tracking down cast lists for videogame voice actors isn’t always as easy as it should be, which is frustrating when you want to follow an actor or see what else they’ve been in.

Thankfully, the main cast list for Modern Warfare 2 can be found in the credits, so if you want to put a face to the likes of Ghost, Captain Price, Alejandro, Graves, or Laswell then read on. The main cast list comprises 15 names stars, some of whom return from Modern Warfare (2019).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 cast

Here is the voice actor cast of Modern Warfare 2:

Alejandro Vargas – Alain Mesa

Captain John Price – Barry Sloane

General Shepherd – Glenn Morshower

Hassan Zyani – Ibrahim Renno

John “Soap” MacTavish – Neil Ellice

Kate Laswell – Rya Kihlstedt

Kyle “Gaz” Garrick – Elliot Knight

Philip Graves – Warren Kole

Rodolfo Parra – Bayardo De Murguia

Simon “Ghost” Riley – Samuel Roukin

Valeria Garza – Maria Elisa Camargo

Diego Salgado – Ramon Fernandez

Farah Karim – Claudia Doumit

Nikolai – Stefan Kapicic

Nunez – Ace Marrero

As you might expect, Barry Sloane, Neil Ellice, Rya Kihlstedt, Stefan Kapicic, and Elliot Knight reprise their roles from Modern Warfare (2019).

In terms of new faces, we’ve got Alain Mesa, who has heaps of videogame credits to his name, including Victor Garcia Hernandez in Forza Horizon 5, a local pedestrian in Red Dead Redemption 2, Giles and Cookie in Wasteland 3 and a Panteros character in the new Saints Row. Glenn Morshower has played General Morshower in Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Marshall Winthrop in The Resident, Agent Walters in Air Force One, and many, many other roles. As for Warren Kole, you might recognise him as Rafe Adler in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

And there you have it, a quick rundown of the Modern Warfare 2 cast. If you’ve beaten the game and are still unsure about some of the plot threads then be sure to check out our explainer for the Modern Warfare 2 ending, or if you’re halfway through you might want to see the full Modern Warfare 2 missions list to see how long’s left in the main campaign.