Call of Duty goes Destiny and WoW with Modern Warfare 2’s first raid

Call of Duty is going the way of games like Destiny and World of Warcraft, as the first raid in Modern Warfare 2 has been teased by Infinity Ward at The Game Awards. The FPS game will be getting the co-op experience very soon, with even more raids also coming down the line as well.

Set for release as a part of the free Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 update on December 14, the raid is called Atomgrad and seems to be taking inspiration from games like Destiny and WoW, as the narrative of Modern Warfare 2 appears to be continuing with the main cast returning in the multiplayer game’s new content.

Basically, these three-player missions will mix puzzle solving, intense combat, and exploration, while the story of the campaign will advance with each raid, too. You’ll want to make sure you have the best Modern Warfare 2 weapons ready to go, that’s for sure. There have also been a lot of rumours floating around about the Modern Warfare 2 raids, but a new trailer shows how you’ll need to go into some sort of bunker, and use plenty of waterways for stealth and movement.

You can check out the brief look at the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 Raid in the video below.

We still don’t know what to expect from the raids in Modern Warfare 2, but I’d guess that there’ll be exclusive rewards for completing them, encouraging replay value, and a lot of fun to be had if you squad up with a group of friends. As far as Modern Warfare 2 DLC goes, this free update seems like it’ll be impressive.

If you’re getting into the new Call of Duty and want some help, we’ve got you covered with a how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2 guide, alongside a look at how to get and use Double XP in Modern Warfare 2 as well.