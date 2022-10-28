There’s nothing quite like a Modern Warfare 2 finishing move to put your stamp on an unwitting opponent. Whether it’s to discourage a camper who’s been clinging to corners and hiding spots, or you’re trying to figure out how to unlock Modern Warfare 2 operators like Konig, a finishing move is a little bit more than a stylish way to secure a kill. And sure, they’re not exactly rare in FPS games, but COD does have some of the best finisher animations going.

However, while the game has a ton of finishing moves and challenges associated with them, there’s not an obvious description of how to actually do one. And it’s worth noting that you’ll pretty much have to find an enemy who’s totally oblivious to your whereabouts – which is no mean feat in such a competitive, twitchy multiplayer game – to trigger the animation. There are dozens of different contextual finishing move animations that will play out differently depending on what stance your opponent is in, what weapon you’re holding, and whether or not you’ve purchased or equipped a bespoke finishing move from the store.

How to do a Modern Warfare 2 finishing move

All you need to do is get behind an enemy and hold your melee button. On PC the default keybind for melee is V or mouse button 4, while PlayStation and Xbox players will need to hold down the R3 button, or the right analogue stick.

If you find yourself swinging at the air then it’s probably just that you’ve missed the enemy’s hitbox, so keep trying while you’re behind them. The easiest way to actually do a finishing move is to use a flash or stun grenade to incapacitate an opponent, then sprint behind them to perform the finisher.

And that’s how to do a finishing move in Modern Warfare 2. We’ve got plenty of other guides if you’re just jumping in, such as a rundown of the best Modern Warfare 2 guns, how to complete all of the Modern Warfare 2 camo challenges, and what the Tier 1 playlist actually is and why it might be handy for the multiplayer grind. Happy hunting!