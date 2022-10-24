Call of Duty actor offers possible Modern Warfare 2 Ghost face reveal

Call of Duty Ghost actor Sam Roukin may finally have delivered us that coveted Modern Warfare 2 Ghost face reveal, as potentially one of the best FPS games of 2022 launches October 28, with publisher Activision looking to score big off an impressive Infinity Ward campaign mode.

If you’re getting ready to jump into the latest Call of Duty, first of all, you’re going to want to know the Modern Warfare 2 campaign length, and also what you can expect in terms of Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards. But you should also know that Ghost, the seriously tough, no-nonsense enigma who first appeared in the original Modern Warfare 2 in 2009, makes his return in MW2, complete with frightening skull mask and shroud, which both remain a permanent fixture over his face throughout his entire time with Task Force 141. We see Price, Gaz, Soap, and terrific newcomer Alejandro, but the identity of Ghost is a mystery.

A little deduction, however – alongside a flick through the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 cast — suggests we may actually know what Ghost looks like. See, all the characters in MW2 have their faces based off of their performers. Barry Sloane is Captain Price. Alain Mesa is Alejandro Vargas. Veteran CoD actor Glenn Morshower steps in as General Shepherd. Despite the mask, it stands to reason that Ghost is supposed to resemble his performer, Sam Roukin, who recently shared an image of himself recording his lines for Modern Warfare 2.

And if you look even closer, you can notice that Roukin’s eyes have more than a passing resemblance to the eyes of Ghost, which we perhaps see the most clearly during the Ghost Team mission of the MW2 campaign. Compare that shot of Roukin with the image below.

Ghost is a vital part of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, especially during the mission Alone, which is a lot easier if you know all of the Modern Warfare 2 safe codes – another of the toughest missions, where you have to sneak into a cartel mansion and kidnap their leader, is likewise a lot simpler thanks to our El Sin Nombre walkthrough. It’s all about Soap and Alejando on that one, but based on what we’ve seen, if Ghost ever does pop off that mask, it will be the face of Sam Roukin underneath.

Make sure you’re geared up for the full launch of the new Call of Duty with all of the Modern Warfare 2 mastery camos. We’ve also got a fix for you if you’re experiencing the annoyance of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign crashing, which absolutely nobody wants.