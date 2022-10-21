Knowing how to kill the enemy in the porta-potty in Modern Warfare 2 for the A Crappy Way To Die achievement tasks you with killing someone while they’re having a private moment in the FPS game. Doing so will net you an achievement and bring you one step closer to that campaign reward.

Finding the enemy is the easy part, and the shot itself isn’t difficult. The main issue arises with your teammate’s itchy trigger fingers; you have to be quick on the draw so you get the toilet-kill before your squad. Here’s how to kill the enemy in the porta-potty in Modern Warfare 2 and unlock A Crappy Way to Die.

How to kill the enemy in the porta-potty

The achievement A Crappy Way to Die can be unlocked in the mission Dark Water. After roping up to the oil rig’s first platform and learning out the bottom level, you’ll begin to walk up some stairs.

Take out the guards on the balconies, but then turn your attention to the two porta-potties on your right side. The enemy you need to kill is in the potty on the left, so before you make it all the way up the stairs, make sure you put a few rounds into the door. If you’ve done it correctly, the soldier will come tumbling out of the toilet and you’ll get a notification that the achievement has been unlocked.

It’s vital that you shoot the porta-potty before you reach the top of the stairs, as if you don’t, your teammates will open fire on the toilet instead. If you’re too late to the party, just restart from the last checkpoint, which should be as you’re climbing the stairs.

If you’re blasting through the campaign and want the best gear, we have Modern Warfare 2 safe codes which will give you some extra firepower. However, if you’ve beaten the game and you’re just cleaning up the achievements now, read our guide on the Modern Warfare 2 ending to understand what went down.