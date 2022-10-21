Modern Warfare 2 mastery camos and how to unlock them

Modern Warfare 2 mastery camos are a sign of prestige, an indication to your enemies and teammates alike that you know what you’re doing; you’ve put countless hours into the FPS game, and you are not to be trifled with. These weapon cosmetics are the rarest in Call of Duty, and require a lot of effort to unlock.

Unlocking every Modern Warfare 2 mastery camo is a lengthy process, requiring you to master each weapon platform individually. The traditional route to acquiring mastery camos for a weapon would be to first work through every regular camo challenge, which can range from simply getting kills, using certain attachments, or something more involved, like getting headshots while prone. Once every regular camo has been unlocked, that’s when the mastery grind begins.

How to unlock mastery camos

In 2019’s Modern Warfare, there were four different types of mastery camo available to unlock: Gold, Platinum, Damascus, and Obsidian. Each had a different requirement, and Modern Warfare 2 is expected to follow the same guidelines. Here’s how to unlock each of the mastery camos.

Gold: Available after every gun camo challenge has been completed for that specific weapon

Platinum: Available after you unlocked the Gold mastery camo for every weapon in that class

Damascus: Unlocked only after you have earned the Platinum mastery camo for every other gun class

Obsidian: Only available after you complete a new set of challenges unlocked after acquiring the Gold camo, and usually involves getting a high volume of kills consistently over a large number of matches

Modern Warfare 2 mastery camos

While the previous Modern Warfare entries leaned heavily on Damascus and Obsidian, there will potentially be some new cosmetics for you to grind for once the game is released. You are able to access the gunsmith in the campaign early access, albeit in a very limited capacity by pressing F6 on the launch splash screen, and from there we are able to see Gold, Platinum, and a Purple cosmetic – all under the Completionist section.

The new addition looks a lot like Shattered Dark Matter, from Black Ops Cold War. It’s unclear how these will be unlocked, but it’s safe to assume it will be a similar path to either Damascus or Obsidian.

That’s everything we know about the Modern Warfare 2 mastery camos right now, with more information coming when the game releases. For more unlockables, check out our guide on all of the Modern Warfare 2 killstreaks, operators, and the perks to pick for your loadouts.