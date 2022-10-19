Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 missions list

Looking for all the Modern Warfare 2 missions? If you’re playing through the campaign and want to know how far along you are, we’ve put together a guide to all the missions in the FPS game.

The Modern Warfare 2 campaign is an indirect continuation of the 2019 Modern Warfare story, taking place three years after Task Force 141 originally came together. Now under the supervision of Station Chief Kate Laswell, some familiar faces return – Ghost, Soap, and Price – to undertake special missions spanning continents. There are some spoilers ahead, so only read on if you’re happy to know what to expect from the missions.

Modern Warfare 2 campaign missions

Activision has already confirmed the following missions :

Dark Water: Operation Dark Water is shown in the most detail, our team arrives on a ship in choppy waters. It looks like we must override the ship stealthily taking out enemies to eventually disarm a missile.

Operation Dark Water is shown in the most detail, our team arrives on a ship in choppy waters. It looks like we must override the ship stealthily taking out enemies to eventually disarm a missile. Tower: A hostage situation set in a high-rise city at night, the clip shows Task Force 141 scaling a tower.

A hostage situation set in a high-rise city at night, the clip shows Task Force 141 scaling a tower. Borderline: From the trailer, it looks like we’ll be defending the border from a fleeing enemy.

From the trailer, it looks like we’ll be defending the border from a fleeing enemy. Strike: We don’t know much about this mission, but it does involve an enemy helicopter and stalking the narrow corridors of a desert canyon.

We don’t know much about this mission, but it does involve an enemy helicopter and stalking the narrow corridors of a desert canyon. Backstabbed: This mission looks similar to Close Air, where you have to narrow in on a nameless target.

This mission looks similar to Close Air, where you have to narrow in on a nameless target. Close Air: The snippet we’ve seen has the voiceover ‘Narco land, Cartel protection’ as we see our soldiers closing in on a remote location.

Modern Warfare 2 leaked campaign mission

According to leaked information, it looks like there are 17 missions in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, here are the ones we know about so far:

Wounded

Convoy

Gunship

Intercept

Marina

Montage

Night War

Party

Prison

Stolen

Shadowbase

This list is in no particular order and we will update it once the Modern Warfare 2 release time rolls around. If you’re eagerly anticipating the campaign preload time, here’s everything you need to know about the full Modern Warfare 2 release date, and the confirmed perks, maps, and game modes we can expect from multiplayer.