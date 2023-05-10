Call of Duty teases beloved old maps, but not for Modern Warfare 2

Activision knows you love classic maps from Call of Duty history. Terminal, Afghan, Highrise, Shipment, Crash, Favela – despite the best efforts of the latest Modern Warfare 2, the 2009 original and its predecessor Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare still boast some of the most memorable locations in the multiplayer games. Yet, despite showing them off on social media, they’re confined to Warzone 2 rather than finding a place among the current Modern Warfare 2 maps.

The Call of Duty Instagram account recently shared a post featuring clips from various old-school maps reimagined as part of the Warzone 2 map. With the caption “Time flies when you’re grinding, if you know you know” and on-screen text reading “New core memory unlocked,” it harkens back to those perceived glory days.

However, despite going to the trouble of polishing up these classic maps (and in some cases even tweaking their layouts slightly to better suit the more open environments of Warzone’s Al Mazrah), they’re nowhere to be seen in the paid world of Modern Warfare 2, despite the developer clearly recognising their obvious appeal.

“Add the maps to multiplayer!” That’s the call from a thread on the MW2 reddit that claims, “They’re literally trolling us at this point.” We have seen some classics return, with Shipment and Shoot House making a comeback, and the Pelayo’s Lighthouse map in Modern Warfare 2 season 3 is basically a reimagining of MW2’s Estate, but they’re few and far between.

Personally I’d love to see some favourites such as Terminal and Skidrow make a comeback. Perhaps Activision is wary of leaning too hard on the nostalgia of old maps rather than letting its newer offerings breathe, but as we head towards a potential second year of content for the current game it’d be great to get some blasts from the past.

For now, make sure you’re using the best Modern Warfare 2 guns and the best Modern Warfare 2 loadouts, and you’ll be set for success regardless of which map you’re on.