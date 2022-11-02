Modern Warfare 2 Polyatomic camos are already being unlocked

A new Call of Duty is out in the wild, which means the race for Modern Warfare 2 mastery camos is on – and someone’s already taken a healthy lead. Twitch streamer Reidboyy has already collected five of the Modern Warfare 2 Polyatomic camos – and he’s on his way to earning the rarest skin in the FPS game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a slightly revised system for mastery camos. The first tier is gold, which you unlock by completing all of the camo challenges for each weapon. The second tier, platinum, is unlocked for each weapon category once you’ve unlocked gold on the number of guns in that category as were present at launch.

The camo challenges for Polyatomic only become available once you’ve unlocked the platinum camo for 51 weapons – the original number of guns available at launch in Modern Warfare 2. That’s a lot of grinding, and Reidboyy has somehow pulled it off in the few days since the multiplayer release date, October 28.

As of this writing (November 2), Reidboyy has five Polyatomic camos unlocked. He’s currently working on unlocking the Orion camo, which only becomes available once Polyatomic is unlocked on all 51 guns.

You can check his Twitch channel to see how he’s doing. In the meantime, check out our guide on how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2 if you’re just trying to get your hands on all the gear and attachments.