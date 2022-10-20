Modern Warfare 2 Raids explained

Modern Warfare 2 Raids are set to add a whole new cooperative experience to Call of Duty when they release in December. Set to expand on their Spec Ops mold, Raids looks to be a deeper, more immersive experience for you and two friends, and while the details are sparse right now, it looks to be an exciting addition.

Modern Warfare 2 Raids are just one of the game modes being added with this year’s entry in the Call of Duty series, with multiplayer, Warzone 2, and DMZ modes adding up to an extremely varied launch. Here’s what we know about Raids in Modern Warfare 2.

What are Raids?

There isn’t a lot of concrete information out there right now about Modern Warfare 2 Raids, with the only glimpse of the new mode coming from a Call of Duty blog post. Infinity Ward states that Raids are going to be a whole new experience for players, and that it will be a three-player co-operative game mode.

The name, Raids, is loaded with expectations and a lot of gaming history. Whether it’s a 20-hour dungeon run in World of Warcraft, or attempting to down Crota in Destiny, raids are generally considered the most difficult portion of a multiplayer game and require a very high level of teamwork to beat.

Infinity Ward has said that Raids will require strategic, puzzle-solving thinking in between bouts of intense combat. Much like a Destiny 2 raid, these could prove to be extremely challenging, thought-provoking missions that take multiple sessions to beat.

When do Raids release?

Modern Warfare 2 Raids look to release as episodes, with the first coming on 12 December, alongside what looks to be the first large update for the base game. This is during Season 1, as confirmed by the blog.

That’s everything there is to know about Modern Warfare 2 Raids, with more information to come closer to release. If you’re already prepping to dominate the battlefield, it’s worth checking out all the perks, packages, and how the new system works. This rundown of all Modern Warfare 2 maps in multiplayer won’t hurt either.