Modern Warfare 2 raids require pointless tasks for a week’s access

Modern Warfare 2 raids – the Call of Duty spin on the long-form levels from games like World of Warcraft and Destiny – are almost here. An extension of the newest iteration of Special Ops from Infinity Ward, this new mode for the FPS game is changing up how some thighs world to make the raid formula fit into CoD, and that includes some busy work to get started.

Typically, raids are incredibly difficult and long challenges for the highest skilled and levelled players, which understandably means you need to have played said game a lot to be in with a chance of unlocking or doing well in them, and unlocking some new Modern Warfare 2 operators too. Modern Warfare 2 raids are taking a different approach, and while this does mean more people can play them quicker, the criteria feels weird.

According to an official blog you’ll need to get a Raid Assignment before you can access the Modern Warfare 2 season 1 raid itself, which only unlocks it for a week. You can bring in your other two players even if they don’t have a raid assignment though, at least. Here’s what you can do to get a raid assignment.

You won’t have long to wait either way, as Raids and more come to Modern Warfare 2 on December 14.

Modern Warfare 2 Raid Assignment unlocks

Complete a specific Daily Challenge either in Multiplayer or Special Ops.

Place within the top 20 in any Warzone 2.0 Battle Royale Playlist.

In DMZ, use the final extract helicopter with at least $30,000 in Cash.

These requirements aren’t all that difficult to get done in Modern Warfare 2, but that just makes me wonder why they need to be done in the first place, for just a week’s access to the raid no less. While these raids are free, you do need to own a copy of MW2, with more to come in Modern Warfare 2 season 2 next year as well.

Infinity Ward does advise you warm up with Special Ops missions and tier up your relevant kits (either assault, medic, or engineer) to be fully prepared, but it doesn’t look like you’ll need to be a high level in multiplayer or Warzone 2, which makes the busywork feel all the weirder.

Especially if only the host of the Modern Warfare 2 raid needs to complete a challenge, as you’re asking them to do something in one of the other four modes of multiplayer, special ops, DMZ, or Warzone 2 before getting the chance to actually play the new content, so why not just not have them do that and save them the short amount of time in the first place. At least you’ll be able to unlock operators outside the Modern Warfare 2 battle pass though, so there’s incentive to play through for the rewards for definite.

