Call of Duty dev Infinity Ward is making an open-world RPG game

Could a Call of Duty RPG game be in development? The creators of the phenomenal FPS game series, Infinity Ward, are currently finishing 2022’s entry Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for release in October, but a job listing points to a possible open-world game as its next project.

With the announcement of Modern Warfare 2, Activision and Infinity Ward promise that “a new era” of Call of Duty is about to start. Aside from the new Modern Warfare and the follow-up to Warzone, the studio could have a radically different project in the works too.

A new job listing – which has since been pulled, but was saved by user Faizan Shaikh on Twitter – at Infinity Ward’s Poland studio for a narrative director mentions an “unannounced triple-A project.” While the Polish studio is a newer one, like Infinity Ward main it is primarily focused on the Call of Duty series and has assisted on both recent Modern Warfare games. That, and Activision’s laser-like focus on the Call of Duty series, suggests that this may be a new Call of Duty game.

However, the interesting part is in the job’s responsibilities, which state that the role is to “provide the best narrative and cinematic experience in an open-world RPG” – with an emphasis on story, characters, lore, and world-building.

If this isn’t referring to some sort of Call of Duty RPG in development, then this will be the first non-Call of Duty game Infinity Ward has ever worked on. Nevertheless, it seems likely we won’t find out for sure for a long time.

