Big Call of Duty and Modern Warfare 2 Steam sale frags prices

A Modern Warfare 2 sale is available on Steam, with the wider Call of Duty series also at a massive discount with the launch of Modern Warfare 2 Season 2.

Big Call of Duty and Modern Warfare 2 Steam sale brings down prices

Published:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

If you’ve held off on getting the new Call of Duty now is the time to dive in, as a sizeable Modern Warfare 2 sale is happening across Steam and Battle.net for the multiplayer FPS game. While Warzone 2 and DMZ are free, this would give you access to the new campaign, more condensed multiplayer modes, raids, and Modern Warfare 2 Season 2, which starts today.

One of the best recent multiplayer game experiences you can ask for, the big Modern Warfare 2 sale is a great excuse to get into the shooter. You might also be able to convince your friends to join up, so you can finally get into those three-player raids.

Across Steam and Battle.net you can get some pretty big Modern Warfare 2 savings with different editions offering different sales. Once you dive in you’ll want to check out our breakdown of the best Modern Warfare 2 guns to get a leg up in online play.

  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is $45.49 USD (£38.99) at 35% off
  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 – Vault Edition is $74.99 USD (£63.74) at 25% off

Big Call of Duty and Modern Warfare 2 Steam sale brings down prices

Both of these Modern Warfare 2 sales run until February 28, and are available on both Steam and Battle.net. The Vault Edition upgrade is still available for the maximum price of $30 USD (£24.99), so if you want the bonuses it’s best to get the full Vault Edition in the sale.

The Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition does add some nice little bonuses to your Call of Duty copy though, so if you’re super interested it may be worth the extra cash:

  • Red Team 141 Operator Pack: four Operators: Ghost, Soap, Farah, and Price
  • FJX Cinder – First-Ever Weapon Vault
  • Battle Pass (one Season) + 50 Tier Skips
  • Ten hours of 2XP and ten hours of weapons 2XP

With Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 now underway, this sale presents a great time to get into the shooter if you haven’t already.

You can find the Modern Warfare 2 sales on both Steam and Battle.net. You can find plenty of other discounts on older Call of Duty games too.

If you decide to jump into the Modern Warfare 2 sale, we’ve got a how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2 guide for you, alongside a look at how to get double XP in Modern Warfare 2 as well.

More from PCGamesN

A fan of getting lost in never-ending dungeons, Will is happy to try any roguelike games you throw at him - and if your game has a dodge roll in it, even better. A big fan of games like Skyrim and Halo, Will is pleased with any classics. Formerly a freelance news writer for NME.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.