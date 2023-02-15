Big Call of Duty and Modern Warfare 2 Steam sale frags prices

If you’ve held off on getting the new Call of Duty now is the time to dive in, as a sizeable Modern Warfare 2 sale is happening across Steam and Battle.net for the multiplayer FPS game. While Warzone 2 and DMZ are free, this would give you access to the new campaign, more condensed multiplayer modes, raids, and Modern Warfare 2 Season 2, which starts today.

One of the best recent multiplayer game experiences you can ask for, the big Modern Warfare 2 sale is a great excuse to get into the shooter. You might also be able to convince your friends to join up, so you can finally get into those three-player raids.

Across Steam and Battle.net you can get some pretty big Modern Warfare 2 savings with different editions offering different sales. Once you dive in you’ll want to check out our breakdown of the best Modern Warfare 2 guns to get a leg up in online play.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is $45.49 USD (£38.99) at 35% off

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 – Vault Edition is $74.99 USD (£63.74) at 25% off

Both of these Modern Warfare 2 sales run until February 28, and are available on both Steam and Battle.net. The Vault Edition upgrade is still available for the maximum price of $30 USD (£24.99), so if you want the bonuses it’s best to get the full Vault Edition in the sale.

The Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition does add some nice little bonuses to your Call of Duty copy though, so if you’re super interested it may be worth the extra cash:

Red Team 141 Operator Pack: four Operators: Ghost, Soap, Farah, and Price

FJX Cinder – First-Ever Weapon Vault

Battle Pass (one Season) + 50 Tier Skips

Ten hours of 2XP and ten hours of weapons 2XP

With Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 now underway, this sale presents a great time to get into the shooter if you haven’t already.

You can find the Modern Warfare 2 sales on both Steam and Battle.net. You can find plenty of other discounts on older Call of Duty games too.

If you decide to jump into the Modern Warfare 2 sale, we’ve got a how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2 guide for you, alongside a look at how to get double XP in Modern Warfare 2 as well.