Want to know when the Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 release date is? It’s a bit soon for any concrete announcements of the second season of the multiplayer game, especially since the Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 release date hasn’t been and gone yet. However, if we look at Call of Duty games, we can get a good idea of when the start of Season 2 might be.

Historically, Call of Duty seasons last between nine and 11 weeks, so it stands to reason that they’ll follow a similar time frame. However, this time, Season 1 starts over a month earlier, likely linked to the fact that Modern Warfare 2 came out in late October. Therefore, with the first season’s mid-November release date, we can estimate that Season 2 will begin a month earlier too.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 release date speculation

The Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 release date should be during the week of January 23, 2023. While it’s not confirmed precisely when Season 1 ends, we can use previous Call of Duty games to give a rough estimate. For all three of the last Call of Duty games, the first season’s duration seems to be around the ten-week mark, so we’ll average it out at ten weeks exactly.

When the Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 release date finally rolls around, chances are that it will follow the trend from previous FPS games in the series by including new Modern Warfare 2 maps and the Season 2 battle pass. These passes also include new operators and Modern Warfare 2 guns, the latter of which requires weapon blueprints to unlock. There’s also the potential for Infinity Ward to add new Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops missions for those who prefer to work with friends to take down AI opponents.