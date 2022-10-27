Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 leak unearths Neymar and Pogba skins

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 leak has provided what might be the first look at operator skins for footballers Neymar and Paul Pogba, as the Activision and Infinity Ward FPS game nears its full release, and CoD players anticipate the arrival of Warzone 2.

As noted in our Modern Warfare 2 review, the latest CoD has a renewed focus on characters and their dynamics, with each operator expected to play a larger role in the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 spec ops mode. Fans, however, are gearing themselves up for the full online experience complete with new killstreaks and all-new Modern Warfare 2 maps. They’ll also be wanting to lay hands on the new operators, which may well include Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba and PSG star Neymar Jr.

Reputed Call of Duty dataminer CodSploitz has supposedly unearthed the upcoming operator skins after digging into Modern Warfare 2 ahead of its full launch. Though it might have been more fun to see them both skirting around the battlefield in their respective football kits, Neymar and Pogba are instead outfitted in conventional, but nevertheless bright yellow, special forces combat gear. Here’s Neymar:

And here’s Paul Pogba:

It wouldn’t be the first time that soccer stars have gotten involved in mainstream multiplayer shooters, with Neymar a confirmed fan and occasional tournament player of PUBG. There are also rumours that his PSG teammate and sometimes GOAT Lionel Messi will appear as a Modern Warfare 2 operator, but this is yet to be confirmed.

