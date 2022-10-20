Is Modern Warfare 2 split screen?

Looking to play Modern Warfare 2 split screen on PC with your pals? There are plenty of Modern Warfare 2 game modes that include the opportunity to sink your teeth into some co-operative play with a friend, including the return of the highly lauded Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops mode. However, the ability to access local multiplayer through the use of a split screen feature is another matter entirely.

Ahead of the Modern Warfare 2 release date, the question of Modern Warfare 2 split screen has reared its head. While split screen multiplayer is becoming increasingly rare due to the prevalence of online play, it’s the only real option available when it comes to playing FPS games co-operatively on one PC. Thankfully, we’ve got the lowdown on the local play you can expect from Infinity Ward’s multiplayer game.

Modern Warfare 2 split screen

Infinity Ward has yet to confirm whether Modern Warfare 2 will have a split screen mode on PC. However, given that previous Call of Duty games don’t include split screen in their PC versions, it’s highly doubtful that Modern Warfare 2 will deviate from this trend. Split screen was also unavailable during the Modern Warfare 2 beta, which isn’t definitive proof on its own, but certainly suggests that it isn’t considered a priority as far as Infinity Ward is concerned.

The current status of the Modern Warfare 2 split screen feature is subject to change upon the FPS game’s release, so be sure to check back for any further updates. If you’re considering joining forces with your buddies across multiple platforms, our guide to Modern Warfare 2 crossplay guide has all the informaion you need. We also have the latest news and speculation surrounding potential Modern Warfare 2 DLC, as well as the Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards you can acquire to stand out from the crowd during your foray into multiplayer modes.