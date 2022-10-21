Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Steam Deck workaround is OK, dev says

While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Steam Deck support won’t be coming at launch, players who find alternative ways to access the game from their devices won’t face bans for doing so, according to a top developer from the studio helming the remaster. It’s great news for players hoping to play Modern Warfare 2 from their devices with the hope that the remaster lives up to its legacy of being one of the best Call of Duty campaigns to date.

Marc-Alexandre Boulanger-Milot, a UX/UI designer from Beenox, suggested an issue with the game’s Ricochet anti-cheat system driving the problem.

When asked if the game would be compatible with Steam Deck, Boulanger-Milot replied, “No. The main issue with the Steam Deck is [that it’s] running on Linux, and for the game to run on PC, you need to have the PC-developed kernel driver for anti-cheat… Maybe eventually, it will be supported.”

However, he also confirmed that while it won’t be playable on Steam Deck ‘out of the box,’ players won’t face bans for finding workarounds.

The issue appears to be related to SteamOS, Valve’s Linux-based operating system. As cheaters continue to be prevalent in many FPS games, anti-cheat measures are becoming more complex in their efforts to ensure fair gameplay. However, this means some popular FPS games aren’t compatible with Steam Deck because SteamOS can’t sufficiently accommodate such in-game anti-cheat tools.

Steam presently categorises Modern Warfare 2 as ‘unknown,’ echoing Boulanger-Milot’s uncertainty as to whether Beenox will be able to develop the game in a way that accounts for Steam Deck support in the future, which would add it to the device’s more than 6,000 verified playable games.

Otherwise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 system requirements don’t require state-of-the-art gear, and other games with similar specs are verified as compatible. Fortunately, this means players may be able to work around the issue by downloading Windows or using other Linux workarounds to enable the game to run and will face no repercussions for doing so.

Another option could be for players to learn how to set up Nvidia GeForce Now on Steam Deck to bypass the game’s software-embedded anti-cheat measures. However, while this is a possible solution, it doesn’t seem like a likely fix anytime soon as Nvidia GeForce Now doesn’t presently feature any games from the Call of Duty series on its cloud gaming platform.

The popular space looter shooter Destiny 2 also suffers from compatibility issues with Steam Deck due to its anti-cheat software. However, Bungie has taken the opposite approach and has said it would issue bans to players who try to force the game on their devices.

Regardless of how you plan to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, there’s plenty to be excited about as the game continues in beta. Check out our updates on the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release date, our Modern Warfare 2 missions list, and the Modern Warfare 2 cast list (2022) to see who’s now voicing your favourite characters.