Modern Warfare 2 Tier 1 playlist explained

The Modern Warfare 2 Tier 1 playlist is only for those who want a truly realistic FPS game experience. Tier 1 rewards tactical awareness and team communication over everything else; with one mistake proving deadly, you’ll want you, and the rest of your squad, to be on-point.

For anyone who has played Call of Duty’s hardcore mode, this will all seem very familiar, and that’s because it is. Tier 1 is the ultimate test of teamwork, and you’ll need quick reflexes in order to survive. We’ve got all the information you’ll need on Tier 1, and how, if at all, it differs from the traditional hardcore modes of yesteryear.

What is the Modern Warfare 2 Tier 1 hardcore mode?

Tier 1 is hardcore mode in everything but name, it takes the same formula from the previous iterations of Call of Duty and applies it to Modern Warfare 2. In a Tier 1 match, you will have a much lower health pool, nearly no HUD elements, and friendly fire is enabled.

These restrictions mean that any encounter you may have with your opponents is over extremely quickly. The best assault rifles in Modern Warfare 2 are able to down players in one to two shots – this includes teammates, so ensure that you’re always communicating with your team to let them know where you are, or you might be on the receiving end of the least friendly of fire.

That's everything there is to know about Tier 1.