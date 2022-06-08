What is the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer song?

Looking for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trailer song? Triple-A FPS games have made a habit of accompanying their reveal trailers with remixed songs from iconic artists. It was Mad World by Gary Jules that introduced us to the dystopian world of Gears of War, Battlefield 1 had that glitchy remix of Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes, and Call of Duty trailers have long been backed by rock and metal anthems.

The first Modern Warfare reboot used Metallica’s Enter Sandman for its multiplayer reveal, Cold War went full ’80s with Blue Monday by New Order, so you could safely bet that there would be something good playing us out for COD 2022’s trailer. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer song is a J Balvin cover of Metallica’s Wherever I May Roam, which is from The Metallica Blacklist album that was released in 2021.

It starts out with a very recognisable motif made up of sitar-like strings and gongs, but then very quickly adopts the rhythm of a reggaeton track. Eventually, the two meld into a superb fusion of old-school thrash and trap.

With over 132 million listens on Spotify compared to the cover’s nearly six million, it’s fair to say that this version may be unfamiliar to a lot of people who recognise Wherever I May Roam’s introduction. You can listen to J Balvin’s version on YouTube here.

