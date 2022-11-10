Wondering how to unlock the Modern Warfare 2 Victus XMR? MW2’s first batch of new guns has been announced, with a total of four weapons joining Gunsmith soon. Two will arrive alongside the Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 release date, while another two are set to launch during the mid-season update.

As with Modern Warfare 2019, there are a couple of different unlock methods for new guns, with some coming as part of the seasonal battle pass, and others becoming available only after players complete a gameplay challenge.

The Modern Warfare 2 Victus XMR is very reminiscent of the LW3 – Tundra from Black Ops Cold War, or L96A1 from the previous Call of Duty games. The Victus XMR is very powerful bolt-action sniper rifle that fires .50 cal BMG ammo, making it the second .50 cal sniper in MW2.

According to its description, its tungsten sabot-tipped bullets are fast and powerful but require precise shots over long distances. If it handles like the LW3 – Tundra then expect moderate sway and relatively slow mobility for a sniper. It’s also worth noting that the Victus XMR is the first gun in the new Imperatorium weapon platform.

How to unlock the Modern Warfare 2 Victus XMR

The Victus XMR is a free unlock reward within the battle pass. We’re not sure which tier it unlocks at yet, but you won’t need to spend a penny to grab this unless you want to get it early. In MW 2019 most battle pass guns were unlocked at either tier 15 or tier 31, so we expect the Victus XMR to be close to the start of the battle pass.

Keep an eye out for bundles in the Modern Warfare 2 store that contain this gun, as that can be another shortcut for acquiring new guns.

If it’s long-range killers you’re after, here’s our best Modern Warfare 2 LA-B 330 loadout and best Modern Warfare 2 SP-X 80 loadout – or you can check out our roundup of the best Modern Warfare 2 sniper rifles if you’d rather pick one out for yourself. We’ll update this guide as soon as the tier is confirmed and add our pick for the best Modern Warfare 2 Victus XMR loadout once we can test it in the field.