New Call of Duty zombies could be coming, but not for Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty zombies are likely to return in future CoD games, with Black Ops, Vanguard, and Black Ops Cold War developer Treyarch posting several new undead-related jobs. This follows after Activision confirms a “premium” Call of Duty release in 2023, but also states that Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will not be getting a zombies mode, as the FPS game heads towards the Modern Warfare 2 season 2 release date.

Throughout January, Treyarch has advertised for a series of roles specifically relating to the Call of Duty zombies mode. Specifically, the studio is searching for a “lead zombies game designer,” a senior game designer, and two level designers, all recruited to work exclusively on zombies.

“Treyarch is looking for a lead game designer to help build, and then guide a design group to craft zombies game experiences for our ongoing and future projects,” says the job description for lead zombies game designer. The senior game designer role invites applicants to “channel your passion to create the next Call of Duty zombies experiences.”

Exactly what or when this new zombies experience may be remains unclear, but during an earnings call in November 2022, Activision outlined that a new “premium release” in the Call of Duty series would arrive in 2023. Potentially, this could be a sizeable DLC for Modern Warfare 2 – Sledgehammer, which collaborated with Treyarch on Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty Vanguard is rumoured to be overseeing a Modern Warfare 2 expansion.

Alternatively, with Treyarch increasing zombies recruitment, CoD 2023 could feature the return of the undead. In terms of Modern Warfare 2 zombies, however, Activision has been clear– in June 2022, during an interview with VentureBeat, a representative for the company unequivocally stated “there will be no zombies” in the Infinity Ward shooter.

