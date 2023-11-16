All MW3 codes November 2023 – Call of Duty redeem code guide

We’ve gathered info on the latest Modern Warfare 3 codes for tokens, camos, calling cards, and more, and how to redeem Call of Duty codes.

The Lightning Rod MW3 code reward over a backdrop of Captain Price and Makarov.
Danielle Rose's Avatar

Published:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 

Nov 16, 2023 The popular 559Q-RXGN4-JZPP code has now expired.

What are the current Modern Warfare 3 codes? Call of Duty redeem codes are usually few and far between, but when they do come around, they’re worth using. All sorts of in-game items are obtained through these redemption codes, like camos, weapon blueprints, XP tokens, calling cards, and more.

Live service games are all about the gear now, and Modern Warfare 3 is no different. With the likes of Nicki Minaj, Homelander, and Captain Price himself all found in the same lobby, showing off your latest skin, camo, tracer weapons, and other customization options has never been more important. The Modern Warfare 3 Battle Pass is one way to get your hands on these unique items, and you can unlock MW3 camos with challenges, but you won’t get freebies any easier than entering Modern Warfare 3 codes.

Some Modern Warfare 3 redemption code rewards.

New MW3 codes

There are no Modern Warfare 3 codes available right now after the popular code below was removed on November 15, 2023. We’ll update this guide as soon as any new codes become available.

While you wait for new codes, you can always check out current Modern Warfare 3 Twitch drops, and earn free in-game items for watching your favorite CoD streamers.

Expired Modern Warfare 3 codes

  • 559Q-RXGN4-JZPP

The Call of Duty redeem code page for redeeming MW3 codes.

How do I redeem Call of Duty codes?

To redeem a code in Modern Warfare 3, or any other Call of Duty game:

Be sure to log in to the same Call of Duty account you use to play the game, or your items won’t be available.

That’s all you need to know about Modern Warfare 3 codes right now, and how to redeem Call of Duty codes. Just remember that camos and XP tokens are of little use unless you’ve got the best MW3 guns equipped. And, speaking of tokens, find out how to get more MW3 double XP tokens, battle pass tokens, and more in our dedicated guide.

As a guides writer at PCGamesN, Danielle knows what you’re looking for in a guide - mainly because she probably got stuck and asked the same question herself. You can usually find Danielle fighting for her life in Minecraft, Dead by Daylight, and Modern Warfare 2, so ask anything but her favorite game or genre. If you can’t tell from the list above, she can’t narrow it down. Before PCGN, Danielle wrote for WePC, but she studied music journalism so it may surprise you to find her writing to some baffling combination of Taylor Swift, Def Leppard, and Ghost.